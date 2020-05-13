Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song

ALANYA

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Andrii Sybiha has slammed the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Alanya district municipality for playing Katyusha, a patriotic Soviet song, during a roving concert in the town from a bus to mark May 9 Victory Day, when the Soviets defeated Nazi Germany in 1945.

The local administration of Alanya, where Russians live and visit frequently, played the song to celebrate Victory Day that commemorates Soviet Union’s victory.

“I want to think that our Turkish friends in Alanya were misled. The Alanya Municipality’s support of provocative action is an indicator of disrespect for the feelings of millions of Ukrainians,” the ambassador said on his Twitter account in Turkish.

“Are Ukrainian tourists no longer wanted in the really beautiful Alanya?” he also asked.

While replying to a user who said the song was “beautiful,” he said that the song was used as a manipulation tool and that Russia had appropriated the victory of USSR nations.

He claimed that Russia was distorting the historical truth by showing itself as the main anti-fascist power.

Footage showed Alanya Mayor Adem Murat Yücel and a music band on a municipality bus touring the town while playing Katyusha.

Katyusha, a Soviet folk-based song and military march, gained fame during the World War II as a patriotic song.