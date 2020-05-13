Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song

  • May 13 2020 13:35:00

Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song

ALANYA
Ukrainian envoy slams district mayor for playing Soviet song

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ankara Andrii Sybiha has slammed the Mediterranean province of Antalya’s Alanya district municipality for playing Katyusha, a patriotic Soviet song, during a roving concert in the town from a bus to mark May 9 Victory Day, when the Soviets defeated Nazi Germany in 1945.

The local administration of Alanya, where Russians live and visit frequently, played the song to celebrate Victory Day that commemorates Soviet Union’s victory.

“I want to think that our Turkish friends in Alanya were misled. The Alanya Municipality’s support of provocative action is an indicator of disrespect for the feelings of millions of Ukrainians,” the ambassador said on his Twitter account in Turkish.

“Are Ukrainian tourists no longer wanted in the really beautiful Alanya?” he also asked.

While replying to a user who said the song was “beautiful,” he said that the song was used as a manipulation tool and that Russia had appropriated the victory of USSR nations.

He claimed that Russia was distorting the historical truth by showing itself as the main anti-fascist power.

Footage showed Alanya Mayor Adem Murat Yücel and a music band on a municipality bus touring the town while playing Katyusha.

Katyusha, a Soviet folk-based song and military march, gained fame during the World War II as a patriotic song.

Turkey, Ukraine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

    Turkey's F-35 suspension 'likely to compound program woes'

  3. Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

    Hotels preparing for new season under new rules

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,894 as recoveries exceed 98,000

  5. Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21

    Turkish, Japanese leaders to inaugurate Istanbul City Hospital on May 21
Recommended
Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts

Transmission rate below 1 in Turkey, but measures should continue: Experts
Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK

Fertility rate in Turkey in decline, but still above European average: TÜİK
Turks under 14 venture out for four hours as virus rules ease

Turks under 14 venture out for four hours as virus rules ease
Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus

Two Turkish lawyers sue China for alleged negligence in fight against coronavirus
Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister

Schools will reopen when it’s completely safe for students: Minister
Residents of only mixed village of Cyprus stranded due to COVID-19

Residents of only mixed village of Cyprus stranded due to COVID-19
WORLD Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia halts use of ventilators tied to deadly hospital fires

Russia’s healthcare regulator on May 13 ordered a stop to the use of ventilators believed to have caused two fires at coronavirus hospitals that left six people dead.
ECONOMY Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Tea producers granted travel permit amid virus

Turkey on May 12 announced that tea producers will be allowed to travel to the cities their fields are located in with a special permit as partial restrictions continue in the country.
SPORTS Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

Another Fenerbahçe staffer tests positive for virus

An employee working for Turkish football club Fenerbahçe tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 as positive cases rose to two.