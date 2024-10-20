Ukraine's foreign minister due in Türkiye

ANKARA
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will make his first official visit to Türkiye on Oct. 21 to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

The two diplomats will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and the deepening ties between their countries, Turkish diplomatic sources told local media on Oct. 20.

Fidan is expected to express satisfaction with the state of multidimensional relations and reiterate Türkiye's continued support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence, the sources said.

The Turkish minister is also likely to emphasize concerns about the increasing risk of the conflict spreading and to highlight Türkiye's readiness to back international initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis.

Sybiha, who previously served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Ankara, last met with Fidan earlier this month during the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik.

Following the outbreak of the war, peace initiatives and regional security have gained prominence in the bilateral agenda.

Türkiye hosted negotiations in March 2022 and brokered a key grain deal in partnership with the U.N., enabling the export of approximately 33 million tons of Ukrainian grain. It also facilitated a prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

During Sybiha's visit, the sides are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on diplomat exchanges and adopt an action plan outlining cooperation over the next two years.

Additionally, a free trade agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine is expected to come into force soon.

Fidan’s last visit to Ukraine was in August 2023, and the most recent visit from a Ukrainian foreign minister to Türkiye took place in December 2020, when Dmytro Kuleba held talks in Ankara.

Big Bang Startup Challenge to be held in December
