Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

KIEV
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that Kiev will neither take part in the Russia-U.S. talks scheduled for Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, nor recognize any outcomes concerning Ukraine.

Speaking to Ukrainian journalists in Abu Dhabi at an online news conference, Zelensky stated that Kiev had not been informed of the meeting.

"Ukraine will not participate. Ukraine was unaware of this meeting. Any negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine are meaningless. We cannot recognize any agreements made about us without our involvement, and we will not accept such decisions," he stressed.

He suggested that Ukraine’s absence might be due to Moscow and Washington focusing on bilateral issues, adding: "To be honest, they’ve been talking for a long time. The only difference now is that they’re doing it publicly."

Zelensky also announced that the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, will visit Ukraine on Feb. 20 as part of diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing conflict.

“We are expecting Kellogg. We agreed that he would come on the 20th and stay for two days, maybe longer. I want to take him to the front. I believe he won’t refuse. I want him to understand all the details, speak with our military and diplomats, and see the situation at various levels,” he was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform.

Kellogg is also set to meet with top Ukrainian officials, including Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, brigade commanders, and representatives from the Defense Ministry and intelligence services, according to Zelensky.

  Ukraine will not participate in Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia: Zelensky

