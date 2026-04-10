Ukraine units downed Iran drones in 'several' Mideast states: Zelensky

Ukraine units downed Iran drones in 'several' Mideast states: Zelensky

KIEV
Ukraine units downed Iran drones in several Mideast states: Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian military experts downed Iranian drones in several Middle East countries.

Kiev dispatched dozens of anti-drone personnel to at least four countries in the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran sparked a wave of retaliatory drone attacks.

"We demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors. Did we destroy them? Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several," Zelensky told journalists in comments released under embargo on Friday.

"This was not about a training mission or exercises, but about support in building a modern air defence system that can actually work. Yes, they were shooting down Shaheds," he said, referring to the Iranian drones.

Zelensky had said earlier this week that the Ukrainian drone units would remain in the region even after the United States and Iran agreed a two-week ceasefire.

"In return for our support and expertise, we will receive various things. In some cases, it involves interceptors to protect our energy infrastructure; in others, there are financial arrangements," he said, adding Ukraine could also receive oil supplies.

 Zelensky also said he wants energy sanctions to be reinstated on Russia following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement.

"Now a ceasefire is beginning in the Middle East and the Gulf. And I am waiting for sanctions on Russian oil to be fully reimposed, as they were before," Zelensky said in comments released under embargo to journalists on Friday.

Mideast, war,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

    Erdoğan tells Macron US-Iran ceasefire must not be sabotaged

  2. Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

    Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

  3. Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

    Former parliament speaker Hüsamettin Cindoruk dies at 92

  4. Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

    Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza

  5. South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

    South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Recommended
Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes
Fiberglass homes aim to offer more dignity for displaced in Gaza

Fiberglass homes aim to offer more 'dignity' for displaced in Gaza
South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims

South Korea president clashes with Israel on rights, disinfo claims
Russia and Ukraine set to begin Easter truce

Russia and Ukraine set to begin Easter truce
Pakistan PM meets US VP Vance as peace talks commence

Pakistan PM meets US VP Vance as peace talks 'commence'
Artemis II astronauts return to Earth

Artemis II astronauts return to Earth
Trump says Iran has no cards beyond Hormuz control

Trump says Iran has 'no cards' beyond Hormuz control
WORLD Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon says 10 killed, including emergency workers in Israeli strikes

Lebanon's health ministry said 10 people including three emergency workers were killed by Israeli strikes on south Lebanon on Saturday, as state media reported raids on more than a dozen locations.
ECONOMY EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

EJDERHA strengthens Türkiye’s layered defense against emerging threats

Türkiye’s Land Forces Command has added ASELSAN’s EJDERHA system to its inventory, giving troops a new capability to neutralize electronically triggered improvised explosive devices and mini- and micro-UAV swarms using high-power electromagnetic waves.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe rallies late to beat Beşiktaş as title race narrows

Fenerbahçe struck deep into stoppage time to defeat Beşiktaş in a tense derby of Türkiye's Süper Lig on April 5, capitalizing on leader Galatasaray’s loss a day earlier to cut the gap at the top and revive the title race.
﻿