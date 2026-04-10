Ukraine units downed Iran drones in 'several' Mideast states: Zelensky

KIEV

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian military experts downed Iranian drones in several Middle East countries.

Kiev dispatched dozens of anti-drone personnel to at least four countries in the Middle East after US and Israeli strikes on Iran sparked a wave of retaliatory drone attacks.

"We demonstrated to some countries how to work with interceptors. Did we destroy them? Yes, we did. Did we do it in just one country? No, in several," Zelensky told journalists in comments released under embargo on Friday.

"This was not about a training mission or exercises, but about support in building a modern air defence system that can actually work. Yes, they were shooting down Shaheds," he said, referring to the Iranian drones.

Zelensky had said earlier this week that the Ukrainian drone units would remain in the region even after the United States and Iran agreed a two-week ceasefire.

"In return for our support and expertise, we will receive various things. In some cases, it involves interceptors to protect our energy infrastructure; in others, there are financial arrangements," he said, adding Ukraine could also receive oil supplies.

Zelensky also said he wants energy sanctions to be reinstated on Russia following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement.

"Now a ceasefire is beginning in the Middle East and the Gulf. And I am waiting for sanctions on Russian oil to be fully reimposed, as they were before," Zelensky said in comments released under embargo to journalists on Friday.