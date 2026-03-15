Ukraine says Russian strikes kill 6 nationwide

KIEV

Russian drone and missile strikes across Ukraine killed six people and wounded dozens, the authorities said Saturday.

Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, said five people had died and four wounded people were in critical condition in attacks that "targeted ordinary settlements in the region: residential buildings, educational institutions, businesses, and critical infrastructure".

He said he had "information about 30 damaged sites".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said rescue and clearing-up operations were underway "in the Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Mykolaiv regions".

"The main target for the Russians was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region, but unfortunately, there were also direct hits on and damage to ordinary residential buildings, schools, and civilian businesses," he said.

The air force said Russia had launched 430 drones and 68 missiles, adding that air defence had intercepted 402 and 68 of them respectively.

A Russian strike later in the afternoon on a residential area in the Zaporizhzhia suburbs wounded 18 people, including two children, the local administration said.

Peace talks spearheaded by the United States aiming to halt more than four years of fighting have been derailed by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Zelensky on Friday also expressed concern that the temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian oil due to Middle East disruptions would bring Moscow new revenue to finance its war effort.

Russia's invasion sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II, forcing the displacement of millions and killing hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians on both sides.