Canada moves to ban under-16s from social media, regulate AI

OTTAWA

Canada’s culture minister on June 10 introduced legislation that would ban children under 16 from having social media accounts and require AI chatbot services to limit production of harmful content.



The proposed Digital Safety Act makes Canada the latest in a wave of countries cracking down on social media platforms over concerns of harm to children.

“We have seen the very serious consequences that online harms can have. The safety of children cannot be an afterthought,” said Culture Minister Marc Miller in a statement announcing the proposal.



The legislation would ban social media accounts for children under 16 years old, the statement said, adding that there be an exemption “pathway” for companies if they can demonstrate “sufficient safeguards” for children.



Social media services, including adult content platforms, would also face new requirements under the law to “mitigate risks associated with exposure” to various categories of harmful content and apply labels to synthetically generated content.



The eventual regulations would be enforced by a Digital Safety Commission, with possible fines on companies not in compliance of up to 3 percent of their global revenue or 10 million Canadian dollars ($7.1 million).



“This legislation will provide a safer environment for young Canadians,” Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in a statement.



Sachin Maharaj, an education professor at University of Ottawa, called the proposal “a step towards the right direction.”



“Obviously, kids will find their way around” restrictions, he told AFP. “But the real challenge is to change the way the apps work.”