Ukraine says Russian forces storming border from Kursk

KIEV
Moscow is using infantry to storm the Ukrainian border from the Russian region of Kursk, which is partially controlled by Ukrainian forces, Kiev said Friday.

Ukraine launched a surprise offensive into the Kursk region in August last year hoping the territory it captured could eventually be swapped for Ukrainian territory under Russian control.

The Kremlin has deployed a significant force including North Korean forces to try to dislodge Ukrainian troops holding on to stretches of the territory, including the town of Sudzha.

A Ukrainian government agency that handles disinformation said Russian forces were using infantry to launch attacks at the Ukrainian border near the town of Novenke, pointing to the increasingly difficult fight for Ukraine.

"The Defence Forces are destroying the enemy. At the moment, there has been no breakthrough and the fighting continues," its statement said.

The Ukrainian army meanwhile said it had destroyed ammunition storage near the occupied town of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Kremlin claimed to have annexed the Donetsk region in late 2022 and capturing the whole Donbas -- which is composed of the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk -- remains its top military priority.

In the same statement, Ukraine said its drones had struck a Russian oil refinery in the eastern Russian region of Krasnodar.

Russian forces launched 208 drones, including Iranian designed Shahed-type attack unmanned aerial vehicle, at targets across the country, the Ukrainian air force said.

