Ukraine, Russia prepare to swap 1,000 prisoners each next week

KIEV

A large-scale prisoner exchange involving 1,000 captives each from Ukraine and Russia may take place next week, Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Saturday following peace negotiations in Istanbul.

“I hope it will happen next week,” Budanov told Ukrainian broadcaster TSN. “There will be an exchange — whoever we can take, we will take. And give it back in the same way,” he said, that was cited by Interfax-Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also confirmed after the meeting that both sides agreed in principle on the format and timing of the exchange.

“We know the date, but we won’t say it yet,” he said, adding that the Ukrainian delegation acted under a directive from President Volodymyr Zelensky, and discussions included a possible ceasefire.

Russian lead negotiator Volodymyr Medinsky said preparations were ongoing for the proposed “1,000 for 1,000” swap.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Ukraine’s military intelligence, confirmed the official process of returning Ukrainian prisoners of war had begun.

The May 16 Istanbul meeting was part of Türkiye’s mediation efforts to end the war, focusing on humanitarian progress such as a ceasefire and prisoner of war arrangements.