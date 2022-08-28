Ukraine grain exports exceed 1 million tons: Türkiye

ANKARA

The sum of food exports from Ukraine to the world markets exceeded 1 million tons since the establishment of the grain corridor through the Black Sea, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry has announced, informing nine more ships departed from Ukrainian ports over the weekend.

A written statement issued by the Defense Ministry informed that the amount of grain exported from Ukraine hit 1,043,286 tons as of the weekend, underlining that the operation controlled and coordinated by the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) runs as planned and without a problem.

Russia and Ukraine signed two separate memorandums of understanding with the U.N. and Türkiye on July 22 for the resumption of grain export from Ukraine, a major grain exporter, to avoid a food crisis in the world. The operation started on Aug. 1 following the deployment of Ukrainian and Russian officials to the JCC along with Turkish and U.N. authorities.

“The grain export from the Ukrainian ports continues as planned,” said the ministry, informing that the number of vessels involved in the operation was 103 as of Aug. 3. This figure increased to 109 after the departure of six more vessels from the Ukrainian ports, as announced by the Defense Ministry early Aug. 28.

The deal signed by Russia and Ukraine will be valid for 120 days and can be renewed if the parties do not oppose its prolongation. Ukraine is planning to export around 25 million tons of grain to the world by the end of this year.

Russia is also hoping to export its food and fertilizers to the world under certain guarantees provided by the U.N. However, due to the concerns over the shipment, banking and insurance companies, the Russian exports have not started yet.

One of the important side effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was the blockade of grain exports from both these countries to the world markets. There were huge concerns that the continued crisis could cause a major food crisis, mostly in the African continent that heavily depends on the grain, food and fertilizer imports from the two warring states.

JCC sets new route

In the meantime, the JCC has announced a new route for commercial ships. The new route of 320 miles links Ukraine’s three ports to the inspection area on the Turkish territorial waters, said a statement issued by the U.N. The new route started to be used on Aug. 26.

The vessels on their way to and from Ukraine’s ports in Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk are being inspected by the officials of the JCC in line with the memorandums of understanding signed by the parties.

No military vessel, aircraft, or unmanned aerial vehicle can approach any commercial ship passing through the corridor or taking part in the operation within a radius of 10 nautical miles, the deal also stipulates. The JCC tracks and controls any ship being involved in the operation.