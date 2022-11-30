Ukraine embassy employee in Madrid 'lightly' injured by letter bomb: police source

MADRID- Agence France-Presse

An employee of Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was "lightly" injured on Nov. 30 when a letter bomb blew up as he handled it, a police source said.

"National Police were informed around 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) of an explosion at the Ukranian embassy in Madrid. It happened when one of the embassy employees was handling a letter," the source said.

"This employee was injured, apparently lightly, and he went himself to a hospital," the sourced added.

Police have opened an investigation "which includes the participation of forensic police," the source said without giving further details.

A security cordon has been put in place by the police around the embassy, located in a residential area in northern Madrid.