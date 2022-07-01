UK urged to cleanse ‘stain’ of dirty Russian money

  • July 01 2022 07:00:00

UK urged to cleanse ‘stain’ of dirty Russian money

LONDON
UK urged to cleanse ‘stain’ of dirty Russian money

For all its tough talk against Russia, the U.K.’s government is failing to enforce its promises to clean up dirty foreign money, a hard-hitting report by MPs said yesterday.

It was “shameful” that after years of warnings, the government only began to clamp down on the illicit flows when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the report by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said.

The government has brought in new legislation to prevent corrupt funds being laundered through Britain’s property market.

But it has failed to back this up with enough resources or powers for anti-corruption bodies such as the National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office, the report said.

“Without the necessary means and resources, enforcement agencies are toothless,” it said.

“The threat illicit finance poses to our national security demands a response that is seen to be serious.”

Rich Russians have long found it easy to acquire expensive properties in London, or a world-class education for their children in Britain’s private schools, or control of Premier League football clubs.

According to multiple studies into the “Londongrad” phenomenon, they were enabled by a service industry encompassing blue-chip bankers, accountants, lawyers, property agents and public relations advisors.

And since Prime Minister Boris Johnson entered Downing Street in 2019, his Conservative party has stepped up a drive to entice cash-rich donors, including from wealthy backers originally from Russia.

Following the invasion of Ukraine, Johnson’s government has sanctioned dozens of wealthy, Kremlin-connected Russians and says their money is no longer welcome in Britain.

However, according to the MPs, “corrupt money has continued to flow into the U.K.”

The committee called for the government to publish a review into a “golden visa” program that enabled thousands of Russians to establish residency, or even citizenship, in Britain from the 1990s.

The scheme only ended in the week before Russia invaded Ukraine, and the report demanded to know what the government intends to do about Russians who obtained visas “without due diligence.”

One beneficiary of the scheme was the sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has been forced to sell Chelsea football club.

Johnson, meanwhile, is refusing to release intelligence advice he received about his controversial appointment of Evgeny Lebedev, a Russian-born newspaper baron, to the House of Lords.

“The U.K.’s status as a safe haven for dirty money is a stain on our reputation,” the Foreign Affairs Committee’s Conservative chairman, Tom Tugendhat, said.

“The government must bring legislation in line with the morals of the British people and close the loopholes that allow for such rife exploitation,” he said.

UK, economy,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye bans access to VOA and DW broadcasters

Türkiye bans access to VOA and DW broadcasters
MOST POPULAR

  1. Speed limits on highways increase

    Speed limits on highways increase

  2. Country to experience blistering heat, warns expert

    Country to experience blistering heat, warns expert

  3. Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Trilateral NATO deal a diplomatic victory for Türkiye: Erdoğan

  4. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  5. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis
Recommended
Japan’s Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup

Japan’s Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup
New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade
Inflation fight is an ‘art,’ says Lagarde

Inflation fight is an ‘art,’ says Lagarde
Sony launches PC gaming gear, expanding beyond PlayStation

Sony launches PC gaming gear, expanding beyond PlayStation
EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035

EU approves end of combustion engine sales by 2035
Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister
WORLD As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

As Israel heads back to elections, Lapid stakes out vision

Israel’s parliament voted Thursday to dissolve itself, triggering the country’s fifth election in just over three years and thrusting veteran politician Yair Lapid into the role of interim prime minister as he tries to persuade a deeply polarized nation to embrace his centrist vision.

ECONOMY New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

In order for e-trade to grow in a healthy way, activities that disrupt or limit competition will be prevented, a multi-player structure will be established, according to a bill submitted to parliament by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.