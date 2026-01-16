Yemen prime minister quits, replaced by foreign minister

SANAA

Yemeni Prime Minister Salim Saleh BinBuriek.

The prime minister of Yemen has been replaced by his foreign minister after the premier submitted the government's resignation, the country's Saudi-backed presidential body said.

The move comes after weeks of tensions between Gulf allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following a failed push by Abu Dhabi-backed separatists to seize most of Yemen's south.

The offensive was rolled back by Saudi strikes and allies on the ground, forcing the UAE to withdraw its troops from the country before Riyadh moved to boost its influence in the country's internationally recognised government.

Prime Minister Salim Saleh BinBuriek met Presidential Leadership Council chairman Rashad al-Alimi and "submitted the government's resignation to pave the way for the formation of a new government", a statement published by official news agency Saba said late Thursday.

The presidential council posted on state media that foreign minister "Dr Shaya Mohsen Zindani is appointed Prime Minister and tasked with forming the government".

The statement published on Saba cited "efforts to restore state institutions, strengthen the unity of sovereign decision-making" and "defeating the coup" as reasons for the premier's resignation.

BinBuriek's government, previously split between UAE and Saudi-backed figures, had undergone a purge, with UAE-aligned ministers dismissed and Alimi declaring that all southern factions would unite under Saudi command.

The current government will continue to manage affairs, excluding appointments and dismissals, until the new government is formed, the presidential council added.