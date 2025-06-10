UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent

UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent

LONDON
UK unemployment rises to near four-year high of 4.6 percent

Britain's unemployment rate has reached the highest level since July 2021, official data showed Tuesday, after businesses were hit by a U.K. tax rise and U.S. tariffs kicked in.

The rate climbed to 4.6 percent in the three months to the end of April, the Office for National Statistics said.

That compared with 4.5 percent in the first quarter of this year, the ONS added.

Tuesday’s data covers the start of a hike in business tax laid out in the Labour government's inaugural budget last October.

April also saw the beginning of a baseline 10-percent tariff imposed on the UK and other countries by U.S. President Donald Trump.

"There continues to be weakening in the labour market, with the number of people on payroll falling notably," said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.

"Feedback from our vacancies survey suggests some firms may be holding back from recruiting new workers or replacing people when they move on."

Analysts said the data, which included slowing growth to wages, would likely see the Bank of England continue to cut interest rates into 2026, weighing on the pound but lifting London's stock market in early trade Tuesday.

"With payrolls falling, the unemployment rate climbing and wage growth easing, today's labour market release leaves us more confident in our view that the Bank of England will cut interest rates further than investors expect, to 3.50 percent next year," noted Ruth Gregory, deputy chief U.K. economist at Capital Economics research group.

The Bank of England last trimmed borrowing costs in May, by a quarter point to 4.25 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths
Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May

Treasury sees $6.3 bln cash surplus in May
Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln

Free zones hit record high export of $1.18 bln
World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent

World Bank ups Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.1 percent
Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show

Baykar to showcase drones at International Paris Air Show
IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009

IMF team makes first Syria visit since 2009
ECBs Lagarde slams coercive trade policies

ECB's Lagarde slams 'coercive trade policies'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿