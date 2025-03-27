UK slashes growth forecast, cuts public spending

UK slashes growth forecast, cuts public spending

LONDON
UK slashes growth forecast, cuts public spending

The U.K. government on March 26 halved its 2025 growth forecast as it made billions of pounds of spendings cuts to shore up the public purse in the face of economic headwinds.

The Spring Statement spending update came as the Labour government, elected in July after a landslide election win, faces sluggish economic growth and rising borrowing costs.

Britain's economy is expected to grow by just one percent this year, revised down from an estimate of two percent made in late October when Labour presented its inaugural budget.

However, the Office for Budget Responsibility, the U.K.'s spending watchdog, upgraded the country's growth forecast for the three following years.

"Our task is to secure Britain's future in a world that is changing before our eyes," finance minister Rachel Reeves told parliament in the highly-anticipated update.

Concerns over U.S. tariffs and the war in Ukraine have added to the U.K.'s economic woes, chipping away the government's fiscal cushion.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently pledged to hike spending on defense, with the government Wednesday confirming a £2.2-billion ($2.8 billion) boost next year.

To avoid deepening the deficit, Reeves has cut disability welfare payments and government departmental budgets, blaming a period of heightened uncertainty in global markets.

Ahead of March 26's update, it also unveiled that it would slash the cost of running the civil service by 15 percent over the next five years, targeting annual savings of around £2 billion.

While Labour has highlighted increased funding for housing, the struggling National Health Service and reforms to workers' rights, it is the spending cuts that have taken the spotlight.

In a glimmer of good news, official data showed on March 26 that Britain's annual inflation rate eased to 2.8 percent in February, down from 3.0 percent in January.

 

UK, public spending,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

    President Erdoğan, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties in Ankara

  2. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  3. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  4. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  5. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate
Recommended
Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday
Türkiyes unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012

Türkiye's unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012
Türkiyes trade deficit widens to $7.77 bln in February

Türkiye's trade deficit widens to $7.77 bln in February
Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars

Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars
Havelsan, Egypts Kader sign deal on joint production

Havelsan, Egypt's Kader sign deal on joint production
Pakistans Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

Pakistan's Parsi community dwindles as young migrate
BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles

BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿