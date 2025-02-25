UK pledges to boost defence spending ahead of US visit

UK pledges to boost defence spending ahead of US visit

LONDON
UK pledges to boost defence spending ahead of US visit

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged Tuesday to boost defense spending to 2.5 percent of the economy by 2027, as uncertainty reigns over U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to European security.

Starmer expressed an intent to eventually reach three percent, a rise of 0.7 percent from current spending that would mark the biggest increase since the end of the Cold War.

His announcement comes ahead of key talks on Ukraine with Trump in Washington on Thursday.

It will be seen as an attempt to appease the U.S. president who has demanded that European powers pay more for their own security.

The U.K. spent 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) on defense in 2023/24.

Starmer's Labour government had previously committed to increasing defense spending to 2.5 percent, but had not set a timeline.

The prime minister told parliament the increase would be funded by cutting overseas development aid from 0.5 percent of gross national income (GNI) to 0.3 percent.

Starmer added he hopes to hike spending to three percent of GDP in the next parliament, which would fall during a five-year period after elections expected in 2029.

The initial rise of 0.2 percent would cost the government £13.4 billion ($16.9 billion) more every year from 2027, said Starmer.

That will mean some "extremely difficult and painful choices", he told lawmakers, but added it would contribute to the "biggest sustained increase in defense spending since the end of the Cold War".

The government would "set a clear ambition for defense spending to rise to 3 percent of GDP in the next parliament," he added.

Trump has demanded that NATO allies more than double their defense spending targets to five percent of economic output.

'Modernise'

 

The United States currently spends around 3.3 percent on defense.

When he meets Trump, Starmer faces a difficult balancing act between backing Ukraine while not annoying the U.S. leader.

He has indicated he will reaffirm support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky and insist that Kiev is at the heart of negotiations for a truce with Russia.

Trump has opened discussions with Moscow to bring an end to the war,

Starmer will hope that his announcement helps to convince Trump to provide security guarantees for any European peacekeepers sent to Ukraine to monitor any ceasefire that is agreed.

The U.K. premier and France's President Emmanuel Macron have said they are willing to send British and French troops to Ukraine, but they would require a U.S. backup.

Security guarantees would likely take the form of air cover, intelligence and logistics.

"The nature of warfare has changed significantly. That is clear from the battlefield in Ukraine, and so we must modernise and reform our capabilities as we invest," Starmer said.

"This investment means that the U.K. will strengthen its position as a leader in NATO and in the collective defense of our continent, and we should welcome that role."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media
Indias vast Hindu festival draws to an end

India's vast Hindu festival draws to an end
South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage

South Korea births rose last year on surge in marriage
Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK

Dendias expresses Meteor sale concern to UK
Syrias conference declares all non-state armed groups outlawed

Syria's conference declares all non-state armed groups 'outlawed'
UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring

UN, aid groups warn Haiti unrest soaring
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿