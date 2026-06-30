UK names Anderson as new envoy to Türkiye

UK names Anderson as new envoy to Türkiye

ANKARA
UK names Anderson as new envoy to Türkiye

The United Kingdom has appointed Jennifer Anderson as its new ambassador to Ankara, a key diplomatic transition as the two countries seek to deepen their engagement.

Anderson is a senior career diplomat with experience in crisis management and consular affairs.
She has held several high-level positions within the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, including director for consular affairs and crisis management. Anderson previously served at the British Embassy in Ankara as deputy head of mission between 2017 and 2020.

Her earlier diplomatic postings include assignments in Jakarta and Brussels, as well as leadership roles in security policy and counterterrorism within the U.K. foreign service.

Anderson has also served as the high commissioner to Botswana and as the representative to the Southern African Development Community.

She was awarded the Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in the 2024 New Year Honours, for services to British foreign policy and support to U.K. nationals abroad.

The appointment comes at a time when the non-EU allies, the U.K. and Türkiye, continue to expand cooperation in trade, security and regional diplomacy, particularly within NATO frameworks.

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