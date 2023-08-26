UK energy bills to fall again

UK energy bills to fall again

LONDON
UK energy bills to fall again

The price cap on energy bills for most British households is to fall again, regulator Ofgem announced on Aug. 25, offering mild relief amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Bills will decline from October thanks to a further fall in wholesale energy prices, which had soared in the wake of the post-COVID recovery and the war in Ukraine.

The cap will fall to 1,923 pounds ($2,419) per year from 2,074 pounds for an average household consuming electricity and gas, Ofgem said.

At the height of last winter, it had reached 4,279 pounds.

"The change will bring the average dual-fuel energy bill below 2,000 pounds a year for the first time since April 2022, saving households an average of 151 ponds on the previous quarter," Ofgem said in a statement.

Energy Minister Grant Shapps said it was "encouraging" that energy bills were coming down, calling it "another milestone as we deliver on our promise to halve inflation."

Inflation in the U.K. eased sharply in July to 6.8 percent year-on-year from 7.9 percent in June, mainly thanks to lower energy prices, but it remains the highest in the G7.

While prices are falling overall, several massive government programs subsidizing households faced with sky-high energy prices have since come to an end.

UK,

WORLD Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

    Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

  2. Erdoğan attends 952nd anniversary celebrations of Manzikert Victory

    Erdoğan attends 952nd anniversary celebrations of Manzikert Victory

  3. Hermoso part of mass strike after denying she consented to Rubiales kiss

    Hermoso part of mass strike after denying she consented to Rubiales kiss

  4. One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

    One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot

  5. Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader

    Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner leader
Recommended
Huawei renews patent licensing deal with Ericsson

Huawei renews patent licensing deal with Ericsson
Europes sweeping rules for tech giants kick in

Europe's sweeping rules for tech giants kick in
Service sector leads Turkish economy

Service sector leads Turkish economy
Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles
Heineken says completed exit from Russia

Heineken says completed exit from Russia
More free zones to be established: Minister

More free zones to be established: Minister
WORLD Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

Prosecutors weigh charges against Senator Bob Menendez: Reports

The Justice Department is weighing possible charges against Sen. Bob Menendez after a yearslong public-corruption probe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 25. 
ECONOMY Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

Possible US auto strike as unions flex muscles

With the clock ticking down to a possible strike, Detroit carmakers are staring at tough contract negotiations with an emboldened auto workers union led by a fiery new president.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.