UK economy ekes out growth in first quarter

UK economy ekes out growth in first quarter

LONDON
UK economy ekes out growth in first quarter

Britain’s economy grew 0.1 percent over the first quarter despite weakening in March, official data revealed Friday, as output continues to be hit by high inflation and strikes.

After narrowly avoiding recession last year, the economy advanced 0.5 percent in January before flattening in February and sliding 0.3 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

“The fall in March was driven by widespread decreases across the services sector,” noted ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan.

“Despite the launch of new number plates, cars sales were low by historic standards...with warehousing, distribution and retail also having a poor month,” he added.

The data comes one day after the Bank of England forecast that the UK economy would avoid recession this year despite the country’s annual inflation stuck above 10 percent.

With consumer prices continuing to rise at a fast pace, the BoE on May 11 hiked its key interest rate by a further quarter-point to 4.5 percent.

It was the central bank’s 12th increase in a row, putting the rate at the highest level since the global financial crisis in 2008.

Elevated inflation is eroding the value of workers’ wages, causing mass strikes across Britain..

“A weaker economy in March underscores its fragility despite a fall in wholesale energy prices, improving supply chain conditions, and consumer confidence that has... recovered from multi-year lows,” noted Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK.

“While recession is probably no longer on the cards, vulnerabilities resulting from higher borrowing costs and tighter credit are likely to dampen business and household activity this year,” she added.

The latest BoE hike is set to deepen the crunch in living standards as retail banks pass on the increase, resulting in higher repayments on loans, including mortgages.


U.K. annual inflation stood at 10.1 percent in March, the highest level in the Group of Seven richest nations.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the BoE blame the high level partly on rises to pay and have urged employers to show restraint.

Sunak’s Conservative government last week suffered a drubbing in local elections, as voters gave their verdict over a cost-of-living crisis despite government efforts to partly subsidise energy bills.

Growth,

ARTS & LIFE Iraqi museum works toward reopening

Iraqi museum works toward reopening
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iraqi museum works toward reopening

    Iraqi museum works toward reopening

  2. Culture and Art Factory new venue in İzmir

    Culture and Art Factory new venue in İzmir

  3. Demand for housing set to rise

    Demand for housing set to rise

  4. Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year

    Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year

  5. Türkiye to go to its most critical elections

    Türkiye to go to its most critical elections
Recommended
Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year

Türkiye targets $125 bln in service export revenues this year
Demand for housing set to rise

Demand for housing set to rise
Retail sales soar 29 percent in March

Retail sales soar 29 percent in March
German tax squeeze adds to coalition tensions

German tax squeeze adds to coalition tensions
Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion

Google answers ChatGPT challenge with Bard expansion
EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases

EU launches first tender for joint gas purchases
WORLD New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

New fighting kills 2 Palestinian commanders as Egypt pushes truce

Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders Thursday, while a 70-year-old man was killed by Palestinian rocket fire in the first fatality inside Israel amid the current wave of fighting. The continuing bloodshed, which has left 30 Palestinians dead, came despite Egyptian efforts to broker a cease-fire.
ECONOMY Demand for housing set to rise

Demand for housing set to rise

Demand for rental houses is expected to pick up further in the next couple of months, stoking concerns that tensions between landlords and tenants will only intensify.
SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.