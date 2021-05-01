UEFA insists Istanbul hosting Champions League final despite lockdown

The Champions League final will be held in Istanbul on May 29 as planned despite a coronavirus surge in Turkey which has led to the country announcing a third lockdown, UEFA told AFP on April 30. 

European football’s governing body insisted that the continent’s showpiece match would stay in the Turkish city following claims from broadcaster RMC, which shows the Champions League in France, and British tabloid the Daily Mail that a venue change was being considered.

UEFA told AFP that it had been assured that the lockdown, which began on Thursday and is set to run until May 17, "should not have any impact on the match", which will take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium with a "limited number of spectators".

UEFA added that it "will continue to work closely with the Turkish Football Federation and the local and national authorities to stage the match safely".

Last year’s final was scheduled to be played at the Atatürk Stadium but the pandemic forced UEFA to organize instead a "Final 8" tournament in Lisbon in August.

 A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeastern coast on May 1, authorities said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
