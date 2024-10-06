UAE largest export market for Turkish jewelers in 9 months

ISTANBUL
In the first nine months of 2024, the United Arab Emirates purchased $1.9 billion worth of jewelry from Türkiye, making the Gulf nation the largest market for Turkish companies.

 

Jewelry exports to the UAE increased by $355 million in January-September from a year ago.

 

The United States ranked second at $517 million, followed by Hong Kong at $387 million.

 

Exports to Iraq soared more than 294 percent annually to $242 million.

 

Jewelry shipments to Mexico surged 54 percent year-on-year to $242 million, while the year-on-year increase in exports to Libya was 186 percent to $202 million.

 

The industry’s exports to Germany were down 16 percent annually to $92.5 million but jewelry sales to the Netherlands rose by 134 percent to $96.5 million.

 

Türkiye’s overall jewelry exports increased by 14.4 percent in the January-September period compared to the same period last year, reaching $5.4 billion.

 

The sector’s share in the country’s export revenues was 3.2 percent.

 

In September alone, the jewelry sector's exports, however, decreased by 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to $673.5 million.

 

On a provincial basis, Istanbul was the largest exporter of jewelry with $3.7 billion. Çorum ranked second at $1.6 billion, while Kastamonu came in third place with $50.6 million.

 

Jewelry exports from the capital Ankara and İzmir, the country’s third largest city, were $25.3 million and $4.8 million, respectively.

Iran to sue US over alleged breach of 1981 Algiers Accords
