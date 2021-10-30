Two women murdered over breakup

  • October 30 2021 07:00:00

Two women murdered over breakup

DENİZLİ/KOCAELİ
Two women murdered over breakup

Two women have been killed by their partners over wanting a breakup in two different provinces of Turkey, adding to the country’s long list of violence against women.

In the Pamukkale district of the Aegean province of Denizli, 25-year-old Şebnem Şirin was found dead in her apartment early on Oct. 27. Furkan Zıbıncı, the man who stabbed the woman in the neck, was nabbed by the police while trying to escape the province. In his first testimony, he confessed to having committed the murder, saying, “She wanted to leave me, so we fought.”

A funeral service was held for Şirin on Oct. 28 in Denizli, where local women protested the femicide by silently sitting in front of the mosque. 

In another femicide in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, a man named Ali Akbaba shot his 44-year-old partner, Seyhan Gözer, who wanted to end their relationship. When a taxi driver intervened to help Gözer, who was struggling to survive, Akbaba came forward and threatened the driver saying, “Let her die.” The woman eventually succumbed to her injury.

Some 82 women were murdered just in the first 81 days of 2021, according to the Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicide Platform), a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women.

womens rights,

WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments
MOST POPULAR

  1. 11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

    11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

  2. Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

    Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

  3. 'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

    'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

  4. Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

    Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

  5. Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi

    Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi
Recommended
Iconic Atatürk Cultural Center inaugurated on Republic Day

Iconic Atatürk Cultural Center inaugurated on Republic Day
My door is always open: Greek premier on relations with Turkey

'My door is always open': Greek premier on relations with Turkey
Turkish president in Italy to attend G20 summit

Turkish president in Italy to attend G20 summit

One year since İzmir earthquake

One year since İzmir earthquake
World’s first stork hospital taking care of stray animals

World’s first stork hospital taking care of stray animals
Jab drive still slow in dozens of cities, says minister

Jab drive still slow in dozens of cities, says minister 
WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi Arabia said on Oct. 29 it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.
ECONOMY Some 400,000 people visit Turkeys first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people have visited the nation’s first indigenous car named “Devrim,” which means “Revolution” in English, since March 2018 in a museum in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, where it is on display.

SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Fenerbahçe has been grabbed by troubles early in the season and will play a crucial game on Oct. 30 when it visits Konyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig.