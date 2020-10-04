Two Turkish workers rescued in Libya's Sirte

  • October 04 2020 10:21:00

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
Two workers from Turkey stranded in Libya's Sirte province controlled by warlord Khalifa Haftar, were handed over on Oct. 3 to Turkish authorities in Misrata, according to the Libyan Red Crescent.

They were handed to Turkey’s Chief Consul in Misrata, Gürkan Gürmeriçliler, the group said on social media.

Gürmeriçliler told Anadolu Agency that the workers were rescued because of efforts by the Turkish embassy, in coordination with the Libyan Red Crescent and Turkey’s Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH).

The workers talked to their families and Gürmeriçliler noted they will be sent to Turkey within days.

Libya has been torn by a civil war since the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country's new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by Haftar's forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority, as Tripoli battles Haftar's militias. Turkey also supports the legitimate government in Tripoli.

In recent months, with Ankara’s help, the government has gained ground against Haftar’s forces.

