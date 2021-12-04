Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  • December 04 2021 07:00:00

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

ISTANBUL
Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

Mustafapaşa, a town in the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir, and Taraklı, a small district in the northwestern province of Sakarya, are among the “best examples of villages embracing tourism to provide opportunity,” the U.N. body said.

A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across five regions in the world were granted the recognition in 2021, according to the announcement of the chosen towns which came after a meeting in the Spanish capital city of Madrid.

“All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals [SDGs],” the statement said.

The villages were evaluated by an independent advisory board based on a set of criteria covering nine areas, including cultural and natural resources, economic and social sustainability and their tourism potentials.

Mustafapaşa, a Cappadocia town once known as Sinasos, is considered a safe haven and a better choice for those seeking authenticity since it was a less well-known settlement compared to Ürgüp and Göreme.

Located midway between Ankara and Istanbul, Taraklı is also a little town just like Mustafapaşa, and it draws attention with breathtaking cobblestone streets and architecture dating back to the Ottoman Empire.

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara

    Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara
Recommended
Fitch raises growth forecast to 10.5 percent

Fitch raises growth forecast to 10.5 percent
Botaş hikes natural gas prices 20 pct

Botaş hikes natural gas prices 20 pct
Inflation rate reaches 21.3 pct in November

Inflation rate reaches 21.3 pct in November
Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again
Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan

Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan
Erdoğan: Turkey to keep balance between climate cooperation, its development goals

Erdoğan: Turkey to keep balance between climate cooperation, its development goals
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.