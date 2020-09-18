Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

  • September 18 2020 09:21:13

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by PKK terrorists in a cross-border anti-terror operation area in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The soldiers were martyred, and another was injured in an attack by the terrorists to the Operation Claw-Tiger area in northern Iraq on Sept. 17, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry in a Twitter statement on Sept. 18 conveyed condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and the Turkish nation.

Turkey's Operation Claw-Tiger was launched in June to neutralize the threat of the PKK, and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.


