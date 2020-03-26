Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq

  • March 26 2020 10:24:43

Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq

ANKARA
Two Turkish soldiers killed in N Iraq

İHA Photo

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others injured in a terror attack by radical groups in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on March 25.

"Two of our heroic fellow soldiers were martyred and two others were injured due to harassment fire in the [northern] Haftanin region of Iraq," said the ministry in a statement.

''Targets determined in the region were immediately brought under intense fire," it added.

The terrorist group being targeted was not specified, but northern Iraq is a known base of the terrorist YPG/PKK, used by its members to plan cross-border terrorist attacks against Turkey.

As retaliation, Turkish security forces neutralized eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

The terrorists were neutralized in an airstrike in the country’s Haftanin region, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

    Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

  2. Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

    Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

  3. Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

    Turkey investigates why school pupils were shown footage of ex-PM's hanging

  4. Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

    Over 1,000 Algerians stranded in Istanbul Airport

  5. No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister

    No curfew needed if everyone abides by rules: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan to participate in G20 video conference

Erdoğan to participate in G20 video conference

Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks

Erdoğan says Turkey will overcome coronavirus in 2-3 weeks
Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding

Turkey nabs terrorist after 20 years in hiding
Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home

Serbia transports 148 Turkish citizens home
Ankara condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghan capital

Ankara condemns attack on Sikhs in Afghan capital
Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases

Coronavirus death toll up by 15 to 59, with 561 new cases
WORLD Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Latest on the spread of the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 21,200

Coronavirus cases across the globe jumped on March 26 as Japan planned to set up a special virus task force and New Zealand went under lockdown.
ECONOMY Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey subjects ventilators to export control

Turkey has subjected ventilators to export control in order to meet domestic demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's trade minister said on March 26.
SPORTS Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

Two members of Turkish boxing contract virus

The Turkish Boxing Federation said on March 24 that a boxer and a coach tested positive for coronavirus.