Two Turkish soldiers killed in accident in N Iraq

  • November 19 2020 08:42:36

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and another injured in a vehicle accident in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 18. 

In a statement, the ministry said one soldier lost his life in the Operation Claw area, where the accident took place, while two others were immediately referred to a hospital in the region.

Despite doctors' best efforts, one of them succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, it added.

The ministry extended condolences to the families of the soldiers and wished a quick recovery to the injured one.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched in June to ensure the safety of Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups that often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

