Two terror suspects detained over attack on TÜGVA office

ISTANBUL

A suspect was detained in Istanbul during an operation after a bomb attack on an office of the Turkey Youth Foundation (TÜGVA) in the district of Gaziosmanpaşa, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on April 26.

“Terrorist [identified by the initials] B.Y. was captured in a successful operation of police officers in Istanbul. Congratulations to our Police Department and intelligence units,” he added.

No casualties were reported after the attack that took place in the early hours of April 21.

The suspect was detained in the district of Pendik in the afternoon on April 26, according to a Demirören News Agency report.

In searches in five apartment flats in various parts of the metropolis, the clothes worn by the suspect in the attack and digital devices were seized.

Another suspect, identified by the initials K.Ç., was also detained.

A separate bomb attack on April 20 killed a prison guard and injured several others in the northwestern province of Bursa.

“We identified the perpetrators of the incidents in Istanbul and Bursa. They are affiliated with two groups that are subcontracted by the PKK. The terrorist organization MLKP carried out the attack in Bursa, and the DKP-BOG carried out the action in Istanbul,” Soylu told private broadcaster NTV on April 22.

A remote-controlled handmade explosive detonated in the Osmangazi district in Bursa as the bus was transporting the guards to a prison in the region. The explosion occurred around 8 a.m.