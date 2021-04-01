Two suspects detained for smuggling historical artifact

BURSA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish gendarmerie teams detained two suspects in northwestern Turkey who were caught trying to sell a Roman-era bronze statue, a security source said early on March 31.

Acting on a tip, gendarmerie teams in Bursa province nabbed the suspects in Mudanya district, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The arrests came after surveillance of the suspects, who wanted to sell the statue and other objects of historical value.

The statue, estimated to be worth around $100,000, was delivered to the Museum Directorate in Bursa, the source added.