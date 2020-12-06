Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

  • December 06 2020 15:33:00

Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

ISTANBUL
Two Russian reporters held in Istanbul for filming drone production unit

Two journalists from the Russian television channel NTV have been arrested by Turkish police for allegedly filming a drone production unit without permission, officials said on Dec. 4.

According to the Russian channel, journalist Alexei Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin were arrested by police in Istanbul on Dec. 3 morning.

The channel said they were still in detention on Dec. 3 evening and that subsequent calls and messages to them had gone unanswered.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the journalists were arrested while filming a unit manufacturing drones without permission.

“They came to Istanbul to film but had neither received authorization nor accreditation,” the source said.

The Russian embassy said it was in contact with Turkish authorities and hoped for “cooperation.”

Meanwhile, the Istanbul Governor’s Office declared that a Turkish citizen near the Russian crew has been detained.

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to jointly monitor a Russian-mediated truce over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region after a six-week war between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has claimed over 2,000 lives.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Vaccination for COVID-19 not mandatory, says health minister

    Vaccination for COVID-19 not mandatory, says health minister

  2. France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

    France's Karabakh resolution is 'disaster': Erdoğan

  3. Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

    Turkey becoming engine design, manufacturing hub

  4. No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

    No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

  5. Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

    Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts southern Turkey
Recommended
Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations

Over 1.5 million people fined for virus violations
Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister

Virus cases on decline in Istanbul, says Turkish health minister
Main opposition CHP to set up domestic violence hotline

Main opposition CHP to set up domestic violence hotline
Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake

Deep cracks in soil occur after Siirt earthquake
No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry

No compromise in Med rights despite threat sanctions: Foreign Ministry
WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement

WHO, Turkic Council implement cooperation agreement
WORLD Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

The United States notched a record number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for the third day running, as it was reported that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will get a vaccine within weeks.
ECONOMY Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln: Minister

Once Turkey starts to mass-produce its own turboshaft helicopter engines, it will avert annual hi-tech imports worth $60 million, a senior official in the country said on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish gymnastics team proud of representing country

Turkish Women's national rhythmic gymnastics team aim to take Turkish gymnastics to a next level with more achievements.