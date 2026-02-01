Two road accidents kill 16 people in southern provinces

ANTALYA
At least 16 people were killed and more than 20 others injured in two separate traffic accidents in the southern Turkish provinces of Antalya and Burdur amid wet and foggy weather conditions in the region, authorities announced on Feb. 1.

The first crash occurred in Antalya, where a passenger bus traveling from the northwestern province of Tekirdağ veered off the road at around 10:20 a.m. after failing to negotiate a curve and overturned into a ditch.

Nine people were killed in the accident, while 25 others were injured.

Images aired by the media showed the bus lying on its side on an embankment along a highway slip road in Döşemealtı, a district northwest of Antalya’s city center.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin said 25 people were injured, some of them critically. The Demirören News Agency (DHA) reported that several passengers were thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

Antalya, a major tourist destination on the Mediterranean coast, has experienced heavy rainfall in recent days. Powerful tornadoes and severe storms also battered Antalya, wreaking havoc in several districts.

“The ground was wet, and there was also fog in the area. It’s not a place to speed, but it appears the bus was traveling fast,” Şahin told the media, adding that the exact cause of the accident will be determined following a technical investigation.

A second deadly accident was reported from another southern province of Burdur, where two cars collided head-on near the Kazak Tunnel on the Antalya–Isparta highway.

The Burdur Governor’s Office said seven people were killed in the crash, while five others were injured.

According to 2025 data from Türkiye’s official statistics agency TÜİK, a total of 266,854 fatal and injury-related traffic accidents occurred across the country in 2024.

In those accidents, 6,351 people lost their lives, while 385,117 others were injured.

 

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
