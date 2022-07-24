Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: ministry

  • July 24 2022 10:16:00

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: ministry

Nablus, Palestinian Territories
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid: ministry

Two Palestinians were killed overnight in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said Sunday, in what the Israeli army said was a shootout with gunmen.

The army said it carried out operations and used live fire in several locations, including in Nablus, adding it arrested four "individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities".

The Israeli military said "hits" were identified against multiple "terrorists" and said there were no reported wounded on its own side.

Israel’s security forces have launched near-daily operations in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel in recent months. The Jewish state has occupied the West Bank since 1967.

The Palestinian health ministry said Muhamad Azizi, 25, was killed by a bullet to the chest while Abdul Rahman Jamal Suleiman Sobh, 28, was shot in the head overnight.

Six others were wounded, including two in serious condition, it said.

"This Israeli crime will not defeat our people and will not break their will," said Nabil Abu Rudeina, a spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

"The entire region will remain in a cycle of violence until the occupation is ended and a just peace is achieved, he added in a statement to Voice of Palestine radio.

The army said in a statement that its operation in Nablus was carried out alongside police, and that it also launched operations in several other locations including the town of Mughayir, Ayda camp and the city of Jenin.

It said the operation in Nablus was launched "to apprehend armed terrorist suspects".

"During the activity, an exchange of fire took place between the armed suspects and Israeli forces. Hits on a number of terrorists were identified," it said.

The Israeli military alleged that a "violent riot was instigated" during the "operational activity".

"The rioters hurled explosive devices and rocks and shot at... soldiers, endangering their lives," it said. "The soldiers responded with riot dispersal means and live fire."

The military also said it had operated alongside Israel Border Police in the village of Qabatiya to "apprehend two suspects suspected of involvement in terrorist activities".

"Armed suspects shot at the soldiers, who responded with live fire," it added.

At least 52 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

Over the same period, 19 people -- the majority Israeli civilians inside Israel -- have been killed, mainly in attacks by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers have also been killed.

TÜRKIYE Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry

Nearly 290 terrorists neutralized in Claw-Lock Operation: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

    Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

  2. Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

    Erdoğan vows to work for peace in Ukraine

  3. Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

    Planned fashion show in Lake Salda stirs controversy

  4. Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

    Turkey to protect its rights in east Med, Cyprus: Erdoğan

  5. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM
Recommended
China launches second of three space station modules

China launches second of three space station modules
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave

California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Russian strikes on Odessa port cast doubt over grain deal

Russian strikes on Odessa port cast doubt over grain deal
UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency

UN health agency chief declares monkeypox a global emergency
Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port

Türkiye ’concerned’ after missile attack on Odessa port
Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue

Twitter says Musk ’uncertainty’ hurting revenue
WORLD China launches second of three space station modules

China launches second of three space station modules

China launched on Sunday the second of three modules needed to complete its new space station, state media reported, the latest step in Beijing’s ambitious space programme.

ECONOMY Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen to change CEO and style with departure of Diess

Volkswagen has unexpectedly announced that its CEO Herbert Diess will step down in a few weeks after four years at the head of the German auto giant as it attempts an ambitious shift towards electric vehicles.

SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.