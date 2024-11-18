Two MPs from Democrat Party resign

ANKARA

Democrat Party Istanbul MP Cemal Enginyurt (L) and Izmir MP Salih Uzun (R) announced their resignation from their parties.

Two Democrat Party (DP) lawmakers have announced their resignation from the party.

Cemal Enginyurt from Istanbul and Salih Uzun from İzmir disclosed their decision to leave the Democrat Party on Nov. 18, a day after the party’s convention.

In a video message, Enginyurt underlined that there is a need for the establishment of a center political entity given today’s conditions in the country. He recalled that he and other party members have urged Chairman Gültekin Uysal to hold the party convention in March 2025, but the latter insisted on holding it in November.

“We have seen that our views are not endorsed, and our struggle is not appreciated in the Democrat Party,” he said, adding he will continue to be the voice of the people.

Salih Uzun, for his part, said he resigned from the party for the establishment of a new political body.

“The future of Türkiye should not be left in the hands of extreme political approaches. The bridges that were collapsed between the people and the state should be re-built without delay. The republic should resurrect with all its institutions,” he said.

After the resignations, the Democrat Party has only one lawmaker in the parliament.