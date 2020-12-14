One missing after car swept away by flood in İzmir

  • December 14 2020 11:12:00

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
One missing after car swept away by flood in İzmir

One person went missing after a light commercial vehicle was swept away by flood waters in western Turkey, a security source said early on Dec. 14. 

Due to heavy rainfall, a stream in the Menderes district of Izmir province overflowed and the vehicle carrying five people started drifting away as it attempted to cross the stream, said the source who asked not to be named due
to restrictions on speaking to the media.

While three of them were able to save themselves, one found dead and one went missing in flood waters. Rescue teams found the vehicle nearly 800 meters (2,624 feet) away from the scene.

