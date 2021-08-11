Two lion cubs born in central Turkey

KAYSERİ

One of Turkey’s largest zoos has announced its newest additions, namely, two newborn baby lions.

The Kayseri Zoo in central Turkey is home to more than 1,450 animals of 160 species, including lions, wolves, and deer.

After three lions were born in April, a week ago two more opened their eyes to the world.

The mother lion is protectively not letting anyone near her cubs, while the three lions born on April 25 have quickly become zoo mascots.

Though largely hidden from sight, for now, the baby lions are of great interest to visitors.

The zoo currently boasts 39 younglings, including five lions, eight wolves, three African grey parrots, two fallow deer, four mountain goats, and 10 black dwarf goats, and one each young lama, Cameroon sheep, red deer, domestic sheep, merinos sheep, pony, and baboon.

The animals both old and young are regularly checked and cared for by specialist veterinarians.

The zoo is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

World Lion Day

Separately, the first white lion cub born in Turkey was introduced at Lion Park in Tuzla, Istanbul in an event marking Aug. 10, World Lion Day.

The event sought to draw attention to the declining lion population in the natural world.

During the event, African lions and white lions living at the park were fed meat in watermelon shells.

The 45-day-old cub of parents Arya and Hades, the first and only white lion pair in Turkey, was also introduced to the press.

Veterinarian Yücel Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency that with very few white lions remaining in the world, they were very happy to receive a cub, adding that there are currently 100 white lions in 30 zoos worldwide.

When the mother neglected it Yılmaz took the cub home and nursed it with milk, he said, adding that it is in good condition and will start eating meat soon.

“We continue our work to produce, reproduce, and care for these animals,” he said.

As for the cub’s name, it will be decided by a vote on social media, he explained.

“We are very happy that we took care of and raised the offspring of a rare species,” he added.