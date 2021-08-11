Two lion cubs born in central Turkey

  • August 11 2021 09:17:38

Two lion cubs born in central Turkey

KAYSERİ
Two lion cubs born in central Turkey

One of Turkey’s largest zoos has announced its newest additions, namely, two newborn baby lions.

The Kayseri Zoo in central Turkey is home to more than 1,450 animals of 160 species, including lions, wolves, and deer.

After three lions were born in April, a week ago two more opened their eyes to the world.

The mother lion is protectively not letting anyone near her cubs, while the three lions born on April 25 have quickly become zoo mascots.

Though largely hidden from sight, for now, the baby lions are of great interest to visitors.

The zoo currently boasts 39 younglings, including five lions, eight wolves, three African grey parrots, two fallow deer, four mountain goats, and 10 black dwarf goats, and one each young lama, Cameroon sheep, red deer, domestic sheep, merinos sheep, pony, and baboon.

The animals both old and young are regularly checked and cared for by specialist veterinarians.

The zoo is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

World Lion Day

Separately, the first white lion cub born in Turkey was introduced at Lion Park in Tuzla, Istanbul in an event marking Aug. 10, World Lion Day.

The event sought to draw attention to the declining lion population in the natural world.

During the event, African lions and white lions living at the park were fed meat in watermelon shells.

The 45-day-old cub of parents Arya and Hades, the first and only white lion pair in Turkey, was also introduced to the press.

Veterinarian Yücel Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency that with very few white lions remaining in the world, they were very happy to receive a cub, adding that there are currently 100 white lions in 30 zoos worldwide.

When the mother neglected it Yılmaz took the cub home and nursed it with milk, he said, adding that it is in good condition and will start eating meat soon.

“We continue our work to produce, reproduce, and care for these animals,” he said.

As for the cub’s name, it will be decided by a vote on social media, he explained.

“We are very happy that we took care of and raised the offspring of a rare species,” he added.

TURKEY Two lion cubs born in central Turkey

Two lion cubs born in central Turkey
MOST POPULAR

  1. Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

    Officials discuss possible virus measures for September

  2. Turkey presents historic Jesus, saint icons to Istanbul patriarch

    Turkey presents historic Jesus, saint icons to Istanbul patriarch

  3. Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

    Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

  4. Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

    Turkey to send two firefighting aircraft to Greece

  5. Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June

    Turkey's unemployment rate down to 10.6% in June
Recommended
Global warming may push temperatures in Turkey up by some 6.5 degrees in 80 years’

'Global warming may push temperatures in Turkey up by some 6.5 degrees in 80 years’

Turkey protests Switzerland over terrorist YPG/PKK opening office in Geneva

Turkey 'protests' Switzerland over terrorist YPG/PKK opening office in Geneva
Defense Minister Akar meets Pakistan army chief

Defense Minister Akar meets Pakistan army chief
Erdoğan discusses ties, regional matters with Georgian, African leaders

Erdoğan discusses ties, regional matters with Georgian, African leaders
Some 274 blazes contained, 1 ongoing in southwestern Turkey: Minister

Some 274 blazes contained, 1 ongoing in southwestern Turkey: Minister
Drone footage reveals devastation after wildfires

Drone footage reveals devastation after wildfires
WORLD Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Melbourne extends lockdown as Sydney touts vaccine freedom

Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, extended its lockdown on Aug. 11 in a bid to stamp out an outbreak of COVID-19, while authorities in Sydney said they were considering easing restrictions for vaccinated residents despite the delta variant continuing to spread.

ECONOMY Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold

Turkey’s wind power capacity exceeds 10,000 MW threshold

Turkey’s installed wind energy capacity reached 10,010 megawatts (MW) as of Aug. 8, according to data Turkey’s Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) released on Aug. 10. 
SPORTS Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Turkey’s biggest marathon held after pandemic hiatus

Nearly 1,000 athletes from 15 countries participated in the ninth İznik Ultra Marathon this year, which is the biggest in Turkey in terms of the size of the event, following a year of hiatus caused by the pandemic.