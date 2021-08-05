Two ISIL terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

  • August 05 2021 09:10:58

SAMSUN
Two suspects with alleged links to the ISIL terror group were arrested in Turkey, security sources said on Aug. 4. 

Anti-terror police teams in the Black Sea province of Samsun launched an operation to nab one suspect in the Ilkadim district, according to sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspect of Iraqi origin, identified only by the initials F.M.A.A.S., was held at an address, while digital materials were seized during a search.

It was determined that the suspect was wanted for "mistreatment" of his wife and children.

Separately, provincial security forces in the western province of Manisa arrested a suspect while he was traveling on a passenger bus in the Kula district.

It was discovered that the 25-year-old, identified as M.S., was sought as part of an investigation against the terror group with an arrest warrant issued by the Şanlıurfa Criminal Judgeship of Peace.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare ISIL a terror group.

Turkey has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with more than 300 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

