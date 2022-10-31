Two ISIL members arrested in Kırşehir

The so-called high-rank commander and the provincial communications head of ISIL have been arrested in the Central Anatolian province of Kırşehir, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“The two ISIL suspects were detained in a simultaneous operation held by the security forces in the province,” the agency reported on Oct. 29.

The two suspects were arrested and sent to jail after appearing in court late on Oct. 29.

“The security teams seized many digital documents belonging to ISIL,” the agency wrote.

According to local security officials, the two suspects “worked for” ISIL in the Iraqi province of Tal Afar before entering Türkiye.

Turkish security forces nabbed an ISIL executive with the “highest rank” in September.

According to Turkish media, Bashar Khattab Ghazal al-Sumaidai, known as “Abu Zeyd,” is “one of the senior executives of the [ISIL] terrorist organization.”

