Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

ANKARA
Two independent lawmakers to join CHP

Independent lawmakers Cemal Enginyurt and Salih Uzun will join the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Feb. 4.

"We could have continued as independents. However, if we were to join a party... we thought the CHP was the right choice," Uzun said in televised remarks on private broadcaster Halk TV on Feb. 2.

Their formal inclusion at the CHP’s weekly parliamentary meeting on Feb. 4 will increase the party’s number of seats in parliament to 133.

"A wave of lawlessness is clearly coming towards us," Uzun said. "We are faced with attempts to divide and fragment the opposition. We should develop a stance against this."

His comments came as Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and several CHP-run municipalities face legal scrutiny.

İmamoğlu appeared at Istanbul’s Çağlayan courthouse last week in connection with two investigations. The first stems from his Jan. 20 remarks criticizing Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor Akın Gürlek over legal action against CHP youth branch leader Cem Aydın.

The second involves his Jan. 27 comments alleging a court expert, Satılmış Büyükcanayakın, filed fraudulent reports in probes into CHP-led municipalities. Prosecutors said İmamoğlu’s statements sought to influence legal proceedings.

Enginyurt and Uzun resigned from the Democrat Party (DP) on Nov. 18. They were previously nominated as candidates from the CHP’s lists in the 2023 elections as part of a six-way opposition alliance.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian presidents historic visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship: Erdoğan

Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

    Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan

  2. Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

    Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

  3. Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

    Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

  4. DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'

    DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'

  5. AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary

    AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary
Recommended
Syrian presidents historic visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship: Erdoğan

Syrian president's 'historic' visit marks start of ‘lasting friendship': Erdoğan
Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Türkiye rejects Trump’s bid to expel Palestinians from Gaza
DEM Party says Öcalan to make historic call

DEM Party says Öcalan to make 'historic call'
AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary

AFAD chief appointed as MGK secretary
15 freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Türkiye

15 freed Palestinian prisoners arrive in Türkiye
Erdoğan hosts Syrias new leader in Ankara

Erdoğan hosts Syria's new leader in Ankara
CHP debates timing of selecting presidential candidate

CHP debates timing of selecting presidential candidate
WORLD Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

Karabakh defeat enabled sovereign state: Pashinyan

The Armenian prime minister has said his country’s defeat against Azerbaijan during the Karabakh war in the fall of 2020 opened the doors for Yerevan to have an “independent and sovereign state.”
ECONOMY Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales fall 12.6 percent in January

Passenger car sales in Türkiye dropped 12.6 percent year-on-year by 8,097 units in January, according to data released by an industry group on Tuesday.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿