Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

NIV
Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

Two separated halves of a 17th century Flemish painting have gone on display together for the first time, reuniting the family portrayed 200 years after they were torn apart.

The two artworks, which were once one, now hang side-by-side at the Nivaagaard Collection museum in Denmark, only a sliver of wall dividing the woman from her husband and son.

Several clues in “Double Portrait of a Father and Son,” created by Flemish painter Cornelis de Vos in 1626, suggested a woman may at one time have been present in the piece.

A mysterious shape can be seen on the lower right side of the painting, which has been part of the museum’s collection since 1907.

“You can see something in here. This is a dress and a knee underneath, and a part of the chair,” museum director Andrea Rygg Karberg told AFP.

After a meticulous investigation, art historians found the missing woman, dressed in black with a tall white neck collar, or ruff, like her husband.

“It’s once in a lifetime that something like this happens. It’s extraordinary to find the missing woman from a family portrait,” Rygg Karberg explained.

The mother was found in “Portrait of a Lady,” also dated 1626 by de Vos, which had been acquired at auction in 2014 by Dutch gallery owner Salomon Lilian, whose restoration uncovered a rural background.

It was thanks to a photo of the restored work published in an article that researcher Jorgen Wadum connected the dots.

“He suddenly realized, Wow, this is the missing mother. Because like in a puzzle, it fits totally with our work, with poplar trees and the sky in the background,” the museum director said enthusiastically.

A grant from the New Carlsberg Foundation enabled the museum to acquire the portrait.

“It gives a good idea about what it was from the start,” 80-year-old museum visitor Ole Juul tells AFP as he admires the artworks.

“So I just wanted to see these two paintings. I wonder why she was cut out of the big painting. What had she done?,” he muses.

Rygg Karberg speculated it may have been cut after the canvas was damaged.

“My best guess is that there was damage in this lower corner of the painting, and then it was saved into two well-functioning works,” Rygg Karberg said.

The researchers determined the painting was in one piece until at least 1830, with the first mention of “Double Portrait of a Father and Son” appearing in 1859, suggesting it was divided around that time.

ARTS & LIFE Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

    Two halves of Flemish family portrait reunited

  2. Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

    Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

  3. FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

    FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

  4. Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

    Historical buildings strengthened with ancient method

  5. Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

    Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
Recommended
Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya
Guillaume Diop, more than just the first black star of Paris Opera

Guillaume Diop, more than just the first black star of Paris Opera
Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story

Prince Harry sues tabloid for defamation over story
Italy approves Holocaust museum

Italy approves Holocaust museum
Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee

Church and state agree to Pantheon entrance fee
WORLD Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis protest legal overhaul plans for 11th week

Israelis on Saturday took to the streets in protests, now in their 11th week, against plans by Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line government to overhaul the country’s legal system.

ECONOMY China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China launches recruitment drive for college graduates

China is launching an annual recruitment of college graduates in large and midsize cities, the official Xinhua news agency said yesterday, as authorities double down on efforts to meet a more ambitious job creation goal this year.

SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.