Two Galatasaray players contract coronavirus

  • April 01 2021 08:50:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on March 31 announced that two of their players tested positive for coronavirus while they were away on international duty.

While one player was in his national team camp when he contracted the disease, the other received a positive test after returning from his national team duty, according to a club statement.

The infected players, whose names and other details have not been disclosed, have been isolated and their treatment has begun.

Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on March 31 announced that two of their players tested positive for coronavirus while they were away on international duty.