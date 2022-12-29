Two FETÖ suspects caught ‘infiltrating country from Greece’

EDİRNE
Some 16 people, including two suspects linked to FETÖ, have been detained on the Turkish-Greek border while trying to infiltrate to the country, the Turkish Defense Ministry has said.

In a tweet posted on Dec. 28, the ministry announced that “Border Eagles” detained a group who “wanted to enter the country illegally from the Greek side.”

“Border Eagles” is a term given to military divisions securing the country’s borders.

Highlighting that two of the 16 people had links to FETÖ, the ministry did not give any clue as to the others’ identities or nationalities.”

The FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Until today, some 332,000 people with ties to FETÖ have been detained, and some 19,000 are serving jail terms, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said in a symposium on July 5.

