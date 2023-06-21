Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

MOSCOW
Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region early on Wednesday, without causing damage or victims, the regional governor said.

"Two drones crashed today at 5:30 and 5:50 in the morning on approach to storage units of a military base" in the Naro-Fominsk district, some 50 kilometres (31 miles) southwest of the city of Moscow, local governor Andrei Vorobyov wrote on Telegram, adding that the drones had been shot down.

The attack came as Ukraine wages a counter-offensive to recapture land seized by Russian troops.

Attacks, mostly by drones, on Russian territory bordering Ukraine have increased over the past weeks.

Moscow and its environs, lying some 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, have up to now been rarely targeted.

In early May, two drones were shot above the Kremlin and late the same month drones hit Moscow high-rises.

war,

WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

    Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

  2. US and China talk at a high level again

    US and China talk at a high level again

  3. Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

    Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

  4. Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

    Türkiye’s FMGC retail grew nearly 100 percent last year

  5. Competition authority launches probe into Google

    Competition authority launches probe into Google
Recommended
US and China talk at a high level again

US and China talk at a high level again
Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic

Underwater noises heard in frantic search for submersible near Titanic
Rescue teams search for missing submersible

Rescue teams search for missing submersible
Death toll rises to 81 in Greek migrant disaster

Death toll rises to 81 in Greek migrant disaster

Massive overnight drone attack on Kiev: Ukrainian officials

'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kiev: Ukrainian officials
Finlands conservative party picks ministers for right-wing coalition government

Finland's conservative party picks ministers for right-wing coalition government
WORLD Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones shot down near military base in Moscow region: governor

Two drones were shot down near a military base in the Moscow region early on Wednesday, without causing damage or victims, the regional governor said.

ECONOMY Competition authority launches probe into Google

Competition authority launches probe into Google

Türkiye’s Competition Board has launched a probe into Google to investigate the allegations that the company abuses its dominant position in the market.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.