Two dead in Spain fire as heatwave scorches Europe

Two dead in Spain fire as heatwave scorches Europe

MADRID
Two dead in Spain fire as heatwave scorches Europe

In this photo released by Agents Rurals de Catalunya, uncontrolled fire rages across the grasslands in the Segarra region, in the rural province of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (AP Photo/ Agents Rurals de Catalunya, HO)

Firefighters in Spain have said they found two bodies after a blaze in the northeast of the country, which is in the midst of a brutal heatwave.

The heatwave across Europe this week broke high temperature records, caused the closure of schools and increased the risk of fire.

Authorities in Spain's Catalonia region on July 1 confined about 14,000 people to their homes due to two wildfires that broke out almost simultaneously in the province of Lerida.

In one of the blazes, near the city of Cosco, "two people were found lifeless by firefighters," the fire and emergency service said in a statement.

The exact cause of the fire was unclear, but the service said the recent heat, dry conditions and strong winds caused by storms had increased the intensity of the flames.

Catalonia regional president Salvador Illa said he was "dismayed after learning of the death of two people as a result of the fire," in a post on X.

Hours earlier, police in the region had reported the death of a 2-year-old boy after he was left in a parked car in the sun for several hours.

Spain is in the midst of an intense heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many places and several heat records set for the month of June.

One person died in the southern city of Cordoba and another in Barcelona, both while doing road work on June 29 and likely victims of heatstroke.

According to scientists, extreme weather events, such as heatwaves and storms, are becoming more intense due to man-made climate change.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

  2. Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  3. Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

    Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

  4. CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

    CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

  5. 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

    12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion
Recommended
Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza
Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Iran suspends cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
EU unveils long-delayed 2040 climate target

EU unveils long-delayed 2040 climate target
Dalai Lama says he will have successor after his death

Dalai Lama says he will have successor after his death
US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine

US halting some shipments of military aid to Ukraine
Macron, Putin discuss Iran, Ukraine in first talks since 2022

Macron, Putin discuss Iran, Ukraine in first talks since 2022
WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿