Two dead dolphins washed up on Türkiye’s beaches

AYDIN

Two dead dolphins have been found washed up along the shores of the southwestern province of Aydın’s Kuşadası district.

The lifeless body of two dolphins washed ashore on the Nazilli Sitesi and Kocagöl beaches in Kuşadası. Following the examinations of the dolphins, it was determined that both of them were striped dolphins (Stenella coeruleoalba).

Locals who saw the dolphins on the beaches informed the officials of the Ecosystem Protection and Nature Lovers Association. The association officials who came to the area determined that both dolphins were dead and that there was some deterioration on the surface of their bodies.

The smaller dolphin was measured and found to be 1.17 meters long, while the larger dolphin was 2.15 meters long. Tissue and tooth samples were taken from the dolphins to be sent to the Turkish Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV).

In the statement made by the Ecosystem Conservation and Nature Lovers Association, it was said that dolphins, which are one of the top links of the food chain in the marine ecosystem, die due to reasons such as marine pollution, accidental entanglement in fishing nets and plastic waste and that they are sometimes killed deliberately.

The two dolphins were taken away by vehicles belonging to Kuşadası Municipality and buried with lime poured on them, the officials stated.

“Dolphins, which we watch racing with our boats with great happiness on yacht tours, are indicators of a healthy marine ecosystem, and we must keep their habitat, which are our seas, clean,” the statement also read.