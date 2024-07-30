Two children killed in UK knife attack

SOUTHPORT

An attacker with a knife killed two children and wounded 11 other people, including six youths in critical condition, at a dance class in northern England on July 29, police said.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in Southport, near Liverpool in northwest England, in an attack that also left two adults with critical injuries, Merseyside Police said.

Police chief Serena Kennedy said that the attack was not being treated as terror-related, and that the attacker's motivation was unclear.

All of those injured had been stabbed, she added.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the media that "the events today are just truly awful, the whole country is deeply shocked."

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the victims, families, friends and wider community. It is almost impossible to imagine the grief," he said.

Police were called to a property that was hosting a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for young children, Kennedy said.

Officers were "shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack," she said.

The suspect apparently walked in from the street and started to attack the children, while adults in the room tried to protect them, Kennedy said.

Armed officers arrived and detained the suspect and seized a knife.

The suspect is in custody and "enquiries are ongoing to establish the motive for this tragic incident," police said.