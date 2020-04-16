Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

  • April 16 2020 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Two chief pilots from Turkey’s flag carrier died from the novel coronavirus this week, according to the head of Turkey Civil Aviation Labor Union.

Ali Kemal Tatlibal offered condolences to Serdar Gündoğdu and Mehmet Ali Kılıç in a tweet that said the pilots died at hospitals during treatment for the virus.

Turkish Airlines, which has taken steps to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Turkey, extended the suspension of international flights Tuesday until May 20.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. now being the worst-hit regions.

The virus has infected more than 2 million patients globally and has claimed over 128,000 lives, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. Around 501,200 have recovered.

