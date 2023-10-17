Two arrested for intimidating witness in crime group probe

Two individuals have been arrested for threatening a witness in the investigation against the criminal organization led by Ayhan Bora Kaplan.

The witness, who had previously testified against the group, was targeted in an armed attack as an attempt to coerce him into withdrawing his statement, according to local media reports.

The assailants, identified as Abdullah Doğruyol and Mehmet Can Kuvezi, allegedly launched an armed assault on the witness's vehicle in a bid to intimidate him.

Following their apprehension, Doğruyol and Kuvezi were taken into custody and subsequently arrested by the court.

Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the suspension of nine police officers, including four high-ranking, due to their alleged links to the criminal organization under investigation.

The crime group's kingpin Kaplan was apprehended at the capital Ankara's Esenboğa Airport on Sept. 8 while attempting to flee the country with a significant sum of money. On the same day, four more suspects were detained in connection with the case.

Ankara police initiated a large-scale investigation against the organization, which faces accusations ranging from establishing a criminal network to intentional injury and deprivation of liberty.

The scope of the investigation expanded beyond the capital, leading to police operations in Ağrı, Kocaeli, Çorum and Konya provinces. On Sept. 9, an additional 20 individuals were arrested in these cities.

During searches at the suspects' residences, law enforcement authorities confiscated a substantial quantity of unlicensed weapons and ammunition. Additionally, one of the suspects was found to be in possession of a significant amount of child pornography images, as reported by local media outlets. The investigation into the criminal organization and its activities is ongoing.

