Two armed terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeast Turkey

  • April 15 2020 09:43:43

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Two armed terrorists were neutralized in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şırnak as part of a domestic security operation, the Interior Ministry said on April 15. 

The ministry said in a statement that the operation was carried out by gendarmerie forces in the Mount Cudi region.

Operations are continuing in the region, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK,

