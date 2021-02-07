Twin earthquakes jolt Turkey's western coast

  • February 07 2021 10:16:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Two earthquakes struck Turkey off its Aegean Sea coast on Feb. 6, according to the country's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on its website that an initial magnitude 4.1 quake occurred at 7.09 p.m. local time (1609 GMT) off the Karaburun district of İzmir province, the country's third-largest city.

It occurred at a depth of 7.08 kilometers (4.39 miles), the agency added.

Hours after the first tremor, another quake of 4.0 magnitude shook Karaburun again at 9.22 p.m. local time (1822 GMT) at a depth of 7.03 kilometers (4.36 miles), AFAD announced.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones. Last October, a powerful earthquake with magnitude 6.6 hit İzmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

