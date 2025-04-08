TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal

TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal

ISTANBUL
TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal

The Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) and the Iraq Development Fund (DFI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baghdad to establish a strategic partnership aimed at advancing joint projects across key sectors.

The agreement was signed by TVF CEO and board member Salim Arda Ermut and DFI Executive Director Mohammed al-Najjar.

“This MoU clearly reflects our joint commitment to work together in key strategic sectors,” Ermut said.

Calling the agreement a major step forward, Ermut said the MoU will strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq not only at a regional level but also globally.

“As the Türkiye Wealth Fund, we will closely collaborate with the Iraq Development Fund to develop, finance and implement a wide range of projects,” he said.

“Our cooperation will span renewable and green energy, information and communication technologies, infrastructure and construction, transportation and logistics, automotive, agricultural technologies and food production, as well as financial services and fintech,” he added.

Ermut said the partnership will go beyond investments to include knowledge sharing, technology transfer and the joint use of resources.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would promote inclusive and sustainable growth in both countries, strengthen regional economic stability and further deepen the longstanding ties between Türkiye and Iraq.

Al-Najjar welcomed the TVF delegation to Baghdad and said their visit marked a significant milestone — not only for the Development Road Project but for broader partnerships between the two countries.

“For the first time, Iraq and Türkiye are moving beyond trade to engage in long-term strategic projects,” he said, adding that the MoU lays the foundation for future joint ventures.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

    New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

  2. Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

    Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

  3. UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

    UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

  4. Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

    Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

  5. Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms

    Over 130 protestors face 3-year prison terms
Recommended
New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House
Stronger ruble means more Russian tourists for Turkish tourism

Stronger ruble means more Russian tourists for Turkish tourism
EVs, hybrid cars transforming local auto market

EVs, hybrid cars transforming local auto market
Budget airline Avelo to fly deportation flights for ICE

Budget airline Avelo to fly deportation flights for ICE
Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor

Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor
Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter

Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter
WORLD Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, Sudanese medics said on Tuesday.

ECONOMY New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿