TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal

ISTANBUL

The Türkiye Wealth Fund (TVF) and the Iraq Development Fund (DFI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Baghdad to establish a strategic partnership aimed at advancing joint projects across key sectors.

The agreement was signed by TVF CEO and board member Salim Arda Ermut and DFI Executive Director Mohammed al-Najjar.

“This MoU clearly reflects our joint commitment to work together in key strategic sectors,” Ermut said.

Calling the agreement a major step forward, Ermut said the MoU will strengthen cooperation between Türkiye and Iraq not only at a regional level but also globally.

“As the Türkiye Wealth Fund, we will closely collaborate with the Iraq Development Fund to develop, finance and implement a wide range of projects,” he said.

“Our cooperation will span renewable and green energy, information and communication technologies, infrastructure and construction, transportation and logistics, automotive, agricultural technologies and food production, as well as financial services and fintech,” he added.

Ermut said the partnership will go beyond investments to include knowledge sharing, technology transfer and the joint use of resources.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would promote inclusive and sustainable growth in both countries, strengthen regional economic stability and further deepen the longstanding ties between Türkiye and Iraq.

Al-Najjar welcomed the TVF delegation to Baghdad and said their visit marked a significant milestone — not only for the Development Road Project but for broader partnerships between the two countries.

“For the first time, Iraq and Türkiye are moving beyond trade to engage in long-term strategic projects,” he said, adding that the MoU lays the foundation for future joint ventures.