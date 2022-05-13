TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

  • May 13 2022 07:00:00

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

ISTANBUL
TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.

The deal also includes technology transfer, maintenance and repair services, TUSAŞ said in a statement on May 11.

Kazakhstan will be the first production base of ANKA drones outside Turkey. TUSAŞ had already signed an agreement to export those drones to Kazakhstan.

The deal marked an important milestone for helping Kazakhstan develop drone capabilities, the statement added.

“We are proud to see the interest in ANKA abroad. This agreement, which will contribute to the defense and aviation industry in the region, will help strengthen commercial and friendly ties with will Kazakhstan,” TUSAŞ General Manager Temel Kotil said.

Meanwhile, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to Turkey this week.

On May 10, the joint statement on enhanced strategic partnership was signed following the meetings chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Tokayev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

TUSAŞ is among the top hundred global players in the aviation and space industry.

ANKA’s wingspan is 17.5 meters, and its length is 8.6 meters. It operates in temperatures between 54 degrees Celsius and minus 54 degrees Celsius. The drone has rain and solar radiation resistance and de-icing capability.

Turkey’s defense industry has grown fast over the past two decades in line with the government’s efforts aimed at reducing the country’s reliance on foreign countries in the defense field.

The total turnover of the local defense and aviation industry increased from $1.1 billion in 2002 to a record high of $10.9 billion in 2019, but eased to $8.9 billion in the following year.

The number of local defense projects carried out locally jumped from 66 20 years ago to 793 in 2021.

Export reveues of the sector soared from $248 million in 2002 to $1.1 billion in 2011. The industry generated $3.2 billion in export revenues in 2021.

ARTS & LIFE Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln

Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 mln
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to print own e-passports by August

    Turkey to print own e-passports by August

  2. Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

    Court upholds over 4 years in prison for CHP’s Istanbul head

  3. Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

    Biden administration asks Congress to approve new weapons deal with Turkey: WSJ

  4. Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

    Interior Ministry extends music broadcast limit by 1 hour

  5. Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM

    Fight against ISIL can’t be achieved with help of another terrorist group: Turkish FM
Recommended
Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company

Saudi Aramco becomes world’s most valuable company
Russian isolation won’t spark ‘acute’ oil supply crunch: IEA

Russian isolation won’t spark ‘acute’ oil supply crunch: IEA
TPAO to drill 150 wells this year

TPAO to drill 150 wells this year
Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production

Final refrain for iPod as Apple stops production
US inflation may have peaked, but pain continues

US inflation may have peaked, but pain continues
Construction sector welcomes government incentives

Construction sector welcomes government incentives
WORLD Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finnish president, PM in favour of joining NATO ’without delay’

Finland’s president and prime minister said on May 12 they were in favor of joining NATO and a formal decision would be taken this weekend, after Russia’s war in Ukraine sparked a swift u-turn in opinion.
ECONOMY TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

TUSAŞ to produce drones in Kazakhstan

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Kazakhstan Engineering for joint production of the Turkish company’s ANKA unmanned aerial vehicle in Kazakhstan.
SPORTS Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

Cryptocurrency at Istanbul derby kick-off causes controversy

A FIFA-licensed referee sparked debate for using a cryptocurrency at the kick-off ceremony of last weekend’s Istanbul derby as the Turkish Football Federation started an investigation.